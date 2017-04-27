Journalists and Peace Talks

TWENTY-TWO journalists gathered for the seminar “Prospects for Peace under the Duterte Administration” organized by the Center for Media Freedom & Responsibility (CMFR) on April 21- 22, 2017 at the Novotel Manila Araneta Center in Quezon City.
The training combined lecture and discussion with resource persons from International Alert Philippines (IA) and the Cotabato-based Institute for Autonomy and Governance (IAG) at the Notre Dame University in Mindanao. The sessions took up the following themes: the four rounds of talks with the CPP-NPA-NDF, the military and the prospects of sustaining a ceasefire, the options for the (Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) and Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), federalism and charter change. Media asked if these talks have not become a broken record, a recycling of issues without ever leading to resolution. Both resource persons identified aspects in the current situation which could enhance the development of agreements. The signing of any agreement is acknowledged as a significant and necessary step; but the nation still has to confront the even greater challenge of implementation.
The seminar was supported with a grant from the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Manila on behalf of the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Participants represented print, TV, radio and online news.
Dilemma for reporters: Understanding documents is necessary for media coverage, but these do not engage public interest. Without reports that connect these documents to people’s concerns, the public is reduced to a spectator, rather, than a stakeholder in the struggle for peace.
Francisco Lara, PhD of IA Philippines provided a briefing on the history of peace talks on various fronts, updates on the four rounds of talks with the CPP-NPA-NDF, and the problematic issues which challenged the negotiations.
Atty. Benedicto Bacani, IAG executive director, presented a framework of understanding and analysis of the Mindanao Peace Process, Moro armed groups, and the diversity of stakeholder communities in Mindanao—all of which calls for a road map. The prospective promise of federalism and charter change require steps that will present the different positions and concerns of political groups, including the existing bureaucracy.
(From left to right) CMFR Executive Director Melinda Quintos De Jesus, Atty. Benedicto Bacani (IAG) and Rene Navata (IA Philippines) provide last words and welcome last questions from the participants in the closing session.
The training provided for interaction, with journalists raising questions and expressing their own views and comments. (From left to right) Top: Jiji Press’ Dana Batnag, Philippine Graphic’s Fil Elefante; Bottom: NUJP’s Ryan Rosauro, BusinessWorld’s Lucia Edna De Guzman, BusinessMirror’s Rene Acosta, ANC’s Christian Esguerra, and TV5’s Romel Lopez
(From left to right) Top: Women Writing Women’s Diana Mendoza, Vera Files’ Daniel Abunales, DZRH’s Henry Uri and Val Gonzales