Journalists and Peace Talks

TWENTY-TWO journalists gathered for the seminar “Prospects for Peace under the Duterte Administration” organized by the Center for Media Freedom & Responsibility (CMFR) on April 21- 22, 2017 at the Novotel Manila Araneta Center in Quezon City.

The training combined lecture and discussion with resource persons from International Alert Philippines (IA) and the Cotabato-based Institute for Autonomy and Governance (IAG) at the Notre Dame University in Mindanao. The sessions took up the following themes: the four rounds of talks with the CPP-NPA-NDF, the military and the prospects of sustaining a ceasefire, the options for the (Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) and Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), federalism and charter change. Media asked if these talks have not become a broken record, a recycling of issues without ever leading to resolution. Both resource persons identified aspects in the current situation which could enhance the development of agreements. The signing of any agreement is acknowledged as a significant and necessary step; but the nation still has to confront the even greater challenge of implementation.

The seminar was supported with a grant from the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Manila on behalf of the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Participants represented print, TV, radio and online news.