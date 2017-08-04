Radio Commentator Survives Slay Attempt

CMFR/PHILIPPINES — Unidentified assailants shot and wounded a radio commentator in Marihatag town, Surigao del Sur on 26 July 2017. Surigao del Sur is 1,296 kilometers south of Manila.

DxJB FM’s owner-operator Julito “Paka-paka” Orillaneda was getting off a tricycle in front of his house in Barangay Poblacion when the gunman approached him and shot him several times. Orillaneda was hit in the head, neck, face and right arm. According the police witnesses said that the shooter fled on a motorcycle driven by a companion to an unknown direction.

The radioman was rushed to the nearby Marihatag District Hospital and later transferred to the Butuan City Medical Center for further treatment.

Nancy Orillaneda, wife of the victim, told CMFR in a phone interview that Julito is now stable and is currently recuperating in the hospital.

In a report on a local newspaper, Mindanao Daily, Sure FM station manager Judith Suarez described Orillaneda as a ‘hard-hitting’ commentator known for his critics on Surigao del Sur Mayor Raul Cubil.

Mayor Cubil denied rumors of his involvement with the slay attempt on his critic and even instructed police to futher investigate on the case according to the online news site Caraga News Courier.

CMFR talked to Marihatag police who said a team was already formed to investigate the case. The police said, they still had no leads on possible suspects.

In 2016, CMFR recorded two slay attempts in the CARAGA region. On 30 June 2016 unidentified men shot DxRS-Radio Mindanao Network’s (RMN) broadcaster Saturnino “Jan” Estanio and his son, a grade six student, in Surigao City (“Broadcaster Survives Slay Attempt in Surigao City”). Two weeks after, Real FM blocktimer Apolinario Suan Jr. was ambushed by unidentified men in Surigao del Sur. (“Blocktimer Survives Ambush”)

As of press time, 154 journalists and media workers were killed in the line of duty in the Philippines since 1986. Four of these victims were killed in Surigao del Sur. The police were able to arrest a suspect only in the case of Godofredo Linao who was killed on 27 June 2009.