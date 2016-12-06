Broadcaster Receives Threats via SMS

CMFR/Philippines – A Manila-based radio broadcaster is continuing to receive threatening text messages from an unknown source.

DzXL anchor Lourdes Escaros, reported receiving threatening text messages after reporting news critical of President Rodrigo Duterte. Escaros hosts the news program Unang Balita sa Unang Radyo and the morning and noon editions of RMN News Nationwide.

On November 16, Escaros received a text message via mobile phone number +63950-293-6834 saying, “Putang ina mo, paglabas mo diyan tapos ka na, mayabang ka (You son of bitch, you’ll get killed once you leave your station. You’re arrogant).”

Escaros also received a message on November 6 that said, “Umayos ka Lourdes, kahit kelan walang ginawang maganda sayo si Duterte, mayabang ka, bilang na araw mo (Mend your ways, Lourdes, to you Duterte has done nothing good. You’re arrogant. Your days are numbered).”

The radio broadcaster said she has received at least five such messages and that she has reported the threats to the police.