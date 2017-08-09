Volunteer Broadcaster Shot Dead in Zamboanga del Sur

CMFR/PHILIPPINES – Unidentified men on a motorcycle gunned down a volunteer radio broadcaster in the town of Molave in Zamboanga del Sur province on 6 August 2017. Zamboanga del Sur is 1168 kilometers south of Manila.

Rudy Alicaway, the victim, anchored the entertainment program “Tigmo Tigmo” (Riddle) on dxPB 106.9 FM every Sunday. He also worked as a barangay councilor of Miligan in Molave town.

After his program, Alicaway was driving a motorcycle on his way home along Sitio Lopez when the two assailants tailed his vehicle and shot him from behind. According to the police, witnesses saw the victim fall from his vehicle and tried to crawl to safety; but one of the suspects took aim again and shot him twice. Police said, witnesses saw the gunmen flee toward Magsaysay Street after the incident. The victim was brought to Salug Valley Medical Center but was pronounced dead on arrival.

P/S Insp. Herminigildo Bajao Jr., head of Molave Municipal Police Station, told CMFR in a phone interview that they are exploring all possible angles in the case. The task force handling the case was looking into a personal tiff and a quarrel about debt as the possible motives. Bajao said that they do not discount the possibility that Alicaway was killed for his work as media practitioner.

If proven work-related, Alicaway would be the 156th journalist killed in the line of duty since 1986 and the fourth under Duterte’s watch.