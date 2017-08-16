Tabloid Columnist Wounded in Batangas Shooting

CMFR/ PHILIPPINES – A lone gunman shot and wounded a columnist of a Manila-based tabloid and his driver in Batangas City on August 9, 2017; two days after after motorcycle riding men killed columnist, Leo Diaz, in Sultan Kudarat, Mindanao. Batangas is 83 kilometers south of Manila.

Crisenciano “Chris” Ibon wrote the column “Sikreta” in the daily tabloid Police Files Tonite. Ibon and his driver Gerry Ebreo were watching television in a house in Barangay Kumintang Ilaya when the assailant fired shots at them from the window. According to the police, the suspect fled towards unknown direction after the incident.

Ibon sustained a gunshot wound in his shoulder while Ebreo was hit on the arm. The columnist was rushed to St. Camillus Hospital while his driver, to Batangas City Medical Center. The victims were already discharged and are now recovering from the incident.

Police Files Tonite editor Joey Venancio told CMFR that Ibon had just written a critical piece on the illegal gambling situation in Batangas before he was attacked. The police are still looking for leads to identify the suspect of the shooting.

As of press time, 155 journalists were killed in the line of duty since 1986; 13 of the victims were from the CALABARZON, region of five provinces south of Metro Manila, and one from Batangas.