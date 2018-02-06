Kodao Productions Website Attacked

CMFR/PHILIPPINES – Kodao Productions, an alternative news outlet that seeks “to serve marginalized sectors of society,” reported a cyber-attack on its website on Friday, 2 February 2018.

Kodao first reported via Facebook that their site has been down since midnight of Friday due to a “code injection attack”which prevented their web technicians to log in; so contents of the website still remain inaccessible as of press time. In a message on their temporary landing page, Kodao attributed the cyber-attack to “enemies of press freedom and pro-people journalism.”

National Union of Journalists of the Philippines condemned the attack, considering it “as part of the Duterte government’s efforts to silence critical media, as seen in the continuing attempt to shut down Rappler, threaten other news outfits, and other voices of dissent.”

Established in 2000, Kodao has covered issues related to indigenous peoples, human rights, the environment, and the peace process between the government and the National Democratic Front. International Association of Women in Radio and Television-Philippines President Jola Diones Mamangun is the Executive Director of the news organization.

In 2006 CMFR reported, “Ngayon Na, Bayan!” a radio show produced by Kodao aired in dzRJ, was taken off air by the station hours after then president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo declared a state of emergency. The cancellation was followed by the government’s presentation of a witness named Jaime Fuentes who accused the production of being a propaganda unit of the Communist Party of the Philippines.