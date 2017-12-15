Another Journalist Receives Death Threat

CMFR/PHILIPPINES – A journalist covering the judiciary for a national broadsheet received a death threat via SMS from an unknown source on 1 December 2017.

The Manila Times reporter Jomar Canlas reported receiving a two identical text messages threatening to kill him. The message read: “P***** mo jomar canlas, 3 kami ang papatay syo, marami ka na kasalanan sa amin, magbilin ka na sa asawa mo at anak mo, bago ka mamatay. Hdi to pananakot, ds time talagang patay ka jomar.” (Your mother is a whore, Jomar Canlas. The three of us will kill you. You’ve crossed us many times. Say your last words to your wife and your child before you die. This is not a threat, this time, you will really die, Jomar.) The messages were sent from the number +63918-560-8590.

Canlas received the threat days after he testified at the Impeachment hearing against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno at the House of Representatives on November 27. Canlas is among the resource persons for one of the issues raised in the impeachment complaint filed by Atty. Lorenzo “Larry” Gadon.

On December 6, Canlas reported the incident to the Manila Police District (MPD. The Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) wrote the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on December 7 seeking the expertise of the said offices to “assess the imminent danger to Mr. Canlas and possibly reveal the identity of the person involved to neutralize the said threats. ” (“Media Security task force seeks NBI, police help for Times reporter”)

The task force told CMFR that the letters were sent to NBI Cybercrime Division Chief Manuel Antonio Eduarte and NCRPO Regional Director Oscar Albayalde.

In a statement, the National Press Club (NPC) condemned the death threats, saying these “clearly show that much work needs to be done to address the prevailing culture of impunity in the country.” The Justice and Court Reporters Association (JCRA) and the Justice Reporters Organization (JRO) also condemned the incident in separate statements.