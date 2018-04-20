Premature release of Report on Dengvaxia: Media complies with political agenda

Screengrab from Inquirer.net.

THE POLICY controversy triggered by Dengvaxia continues to stir more political heat as news covered the release of a draft of the report prepared by the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee.

Senator Richard Gordon, chairman of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, called a press conference to present a draft report on its findings. It recommended the prosecution of officials from the past administration including former President Benigno Aquino III and two former cabinet members, Health Secretary Janette Garin and Budget Secretary Florencio Abad (“Aquino, Abad, Garin ‘caused’ Dengvaxia ‘tragedy’ – draft report”).

The report comes after several hearings in the House of Representatives and the Senate investigated the inclusion of Dengvaxia in government immunization programs.

In draft form, the report was neither final nor official. The attention given to its proposed actions seemed inappropriate and served only to fuel the political issues which Gordon had supported.

When Gordon called the press conference, the draft was not yet signed by committee members. It was only signed a week later by nine members on April 18, but it still needs to be filed at the Senate plenary once Congress resumes session in May (“9 senators sign draft report on Dengvaxia with Aquino raps”).

All this did not stop the media from reporting the recommendation to prosecute named former public officials, while failing to point out that Gordon was presenting only a draft report.

CMFR monitored reports by the three top broadsheets (Manila Bulletin, Philippine Daily Inquirer and The Philippine Star), prime time newscasts (ABS-CBN 2’s TV Patrol, CNN Philippines’ News Night, GMA-7’s 24 Oras and TV5’s Aksyon), as well as select online news websites from April 12 to 16, 2018.

Coverage designed for “sabong”

The media followed up with reports on reactions to the draft report and its release, coming from members of the Senate. While reporting these observations, the media still failed to question the premature presentation of the draft report.

In a News Night report on April 12, Senator Benigno ‘Bam’ Aquino IV claimed that the report had “not been made available to the members of committee” before it was released to the public. Aquino is a Senate Blue Ribbon committee member (“Sen. Aquino questions graft charges in Dengvaxia Report”). (See also: “Aquino hits ‘Dick Gordon show,’ draft report on Dengvaxia”, “Garin dismisses Dengvaxia report as ‘one-sided, inaccurate’”).

Media also cited several other sources who challenged the findings that Gordon presented in his report like Rep. Antonio Tinio (Alliance of Concerned Teachers), Rep. Gary Alejano (Magdalo Partylist) and Rep. Edcel Lagman (1st District of Albay) (“Senators cool to Gordon report on Dengvaxia”).

But the early and ready coverage of what was at the time in its draft form played into the hands of a politician eager to set the agenda by using and manipulating the news cycle.

A press who enables such political influence needs to be checked by the public.