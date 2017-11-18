More Mud from Mocha

CMFR would rather ignore Mocha Uson. But she is a public official, involved in presidential communication.

AS SUCH, what she says or blogs should be subject to scrutiny. She is not as she has claimed, just a blogger and not held to journalistic standards. She is a public official, earning a salary that is drawn from taxes paid by ordinary wage earners. And this may be news to the many desiring the power of public office; they are bound by moral standards, truth telling as well as honest and fair dealing.

So what she says or writes should stand the test of quality, relevance and substance, and be scored for the sad lack thereof. This goes for everything that the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) does.

CMFR often notes how, actually, government officials bear the blame for the poor quality of political discourse and news coverage. Elected and appointed, their public utterances, their reasoning and logic, their truthfulness set the tone, quite unfortunately for us and our national conversation.

When the bloggers in government pay pick up and make official the sludge that moves through the sewer pipes of their communication, they muddy the pool from which much of journalism flows. False quotes and quotes out of context, the purposeful insult and defamation conducted by government propagandists subvert democratic space and disrespect the Filipino public which officials are sworn to serve

Cheers then to Rappler for pointing out the inaccuracy of a post shared by the PCOO Assistant Secretary for Social Media via her Facebook page. In “Mocha Uson shares graphic on Facebook misquoting Trudeau,” Rappler said Uson shared a graphic by blogger Thinking Pinoy which misquoted Canadian President Justin Trudeau as saying “…theoretically, it is impossible to get [the garbage] back… even if it originally came from Canada…” Trudeau was addressing reporters on the issue of tons of garbage shipped to Manila from Canada in 2013.

The image was based on the news article “Getting back garbage ‘impossible’” published in The Manila Times on November 15.It quoted Trudeau as saying “We have legal barriers and restrictions that prevented us from being able to take it back. Those regulations and those impediments have not been addressed. So, theoretically it is impossible to get it back. There are a number of questions: who will pay for it (shipment), where the financial responsibility is. This is a commercial transaction. It did not involve governments.”

The actual quote as pointed by Rappler was: “Even though it originally came from Canada, we had legal barriers and restrictions that prevented us from being able to take it back. Those regulations and those impediments have now been addressed, so it is now theoretically possible to get it back.”

Thinking Pinoy has since acknowledged the erroneous quote and asked the broadsheet to issue an erratum.