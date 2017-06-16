Martial Law in Mindanao: The Press Steps Up

So when President Rodrigo Duterte placed Mindanao under martial law on May 23, much of the mainstream press rose to the challenge not so much in opposing it but reporting it, explaining it, and making sense of it for a new generation of Filipinos that have little or no idea how it was during those dark years of military rule.

Duterte’s martial law was in response to the firefight between members of the ISIS-linked Maute group and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in Marawi City. Three weeks since the military asserted that the situation was under control, the fighting rages on.

As of June 8 more than 200 people have been killed in the fighting: 134 suspected members of the Maute Group, 20 civilians and 38 government forces. More than 220,000 persons have been displaced by the fighting.

Media reportage on martial law and the Marawi conflict has so far been informative and extensive. The stories ranged from pieces explaining martial law, the grounds allowed by the 1987 Constitution, to what rights and liberties citizens continue to retain during martial rule.

This is not the first time that martial law has been declared since 1986. In 2009, then President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo declared martial law over the provinces of Maguindanao and Sultan Kudarat, and Cotabato City. It was prompted by the Ampatuan Massacre, in which 58 persons were killed, 32 of them media workers. The declaration lasted for a week.

Not Unchallenged

While Duterte’s martial law declaration enjoyed popular support, it has not gone unchallenged, especially because of the perception among many Filipinos that the one branch of government that should check potential abuses –Congress – had been remised in its duty. Under Section 18, Article VII of the 1987 Philippine Constitution, Congress has the power to review a martial law declaration and “voting jointly, by a vote of at least a majority of all its members in regular or special session, may revoke such proclamation or suspension, which revocation shall not be set aside by the President.”

On May 31, the Senate and the House of Representatives opted not to call for a joint session to review Proclamation 216. Instead, both chambers issued separate resolutions endorsing Proclamation 216 instead of reviewing it.

Under the Constitution, martial law will last for 60 days, unless extended by Congress. The President may also revoke it earlier — as Arroyo did — or the Supreme Court, acting on a petition filed before it, decides to strike it down. Some columns provided critical insights on the matter, discussing the implications (“Time to be more vigilant,” The Philippine Star) and the factual basis of martial law (“How Powerful Congress is,” Philippine Daily Inquirer).