Fishing in Panatag: No More Bullies



Instructive Interview Cheers to ANC’s Nancy Irlanda for a most instructive interview with former Solicitor General Florin Hilbay on Dateline Philippines (Nov. 5). Hilbay was part of the Philippine delegation that represented the country at the hearings in arbitration court. According to him, the departure of Chinese forces from Scarborough Shoal is a form of recognition of the tribunal’s decision. However, Hilbay said that President Duterte’s “unorthodox” style in dealing with the country’s foreign relations should not risk waiving what the country had clearly won: the recognition of its sovereign rights over these territories. The president’s efforts to establish a strong alliance with China should not be achieved at the cost of the strategic enforcement of Arbitral Tribunal’s award. Hilbay also walked through constitutional issues. He explained the basis on which Duterte should pursue his “joint development” idea. Entering into contracts is allowed by law as long as the sovereign rights of the Philippines are recognized. But joint development, he said, implies recognition that China has a right to Philippine waters. Joint development of areas that have been ruled as within the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of the Philippines is unconstitutional, including the Reed Bank, a submerged reef which is being explored for energy reserve. Joint development in that area is unconstitutional. The President, even Congress, cannot do anything about this, Hilbay pointed out. Clearly, the source had much to share with the public on an issue that had been treated by the media with more sentiment than understanding. Irlanda’s questions deftly drew out his explanations so that he could amplify the scope of issues, reflecting how well she herself had studied the subject of her interview.