Explaining Sereno’s Impeachment

CHEERS TO TV5’s Aksyon for a brief explainer on the impeachment case against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno. The explainer came after the House Committee on Justice concluded its five-month-long hearing on the case.

In a three-minute report on February 27, anchor Ed Lingao presented a case digest of the committee hearings on the existence of probable cause to impeach Sereno. The anchor annotated the digest using visuals projected on a wide screen.

Starting with the process, the story pointed out that the House Committee on Justice will decide whether or not the case will be brought to the plenary for voting. The plenary will then decide if Sereno will be impeached or not. Impeaching Sereno will need 1/3 of the House votes to indict the Chief Justice and bring the case to the Senate. Two-thirds of the Senate votes are needed to convict her.

The report also reviewed what is impeachable based on the 1987 Constitution. And put, side by side, lawyer Larry Gadon’s charges and Sereno’s defense (“EXPLAINER: Sereno’s Impeachment”).