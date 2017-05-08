Debunking Stereotypes with Knowledge

THE LGBT community may have already been accepted in the Philippines but the persistence of gender stereotyping cannot be denied. Given this background, informative pieces that shed light on concepts of sexual orientation and gender identity are welcome.

GMA News Online’s “Binibini rin kami: Trans visibility under the glitter of pageantry” narrates the plight of the LGBT as it also debunks stereotypes of gender identity and pageantry in the Philippines, a topic which is still rarely — if at all — discussed in media. The piece looks at these issues through the perspectives of “pageanteras” Gerard Quiogue and Yesha.

Presented in a sensitive and informative manner, the article is accompanied by photos, video clips and infographics which illustrate and define several concepts such as biological sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression.

The piece also tackles discrimination and stigma, with Quiogue and Yesha’s personal experiences as examples (Quiogue discontinuing a teaching career and Yesha feeling unwelcome in law school). These experiences leave LGBT members vulnerable to exploitative sex work, one of the issues that the proposed Anti-Discrimination Bill seeks to resolve. As of the moment, however, the bill has remained in the Senate for debate, thus leaving legal recognition and protection of LGBT members virtually non-existent.

Efforts such as this are commendable, as the piece successfully informs and presents the struggles of the LGBT community in finding their voice and desire to be acknowledged in society.

Twitter user @johnreiner5 tagged CMFR regarding this piece.