Capturing the Contradiction

CHEERS TO some media organizations for their reports that noted the contradictory statements of President Rodrigo Duterte in a speech on December 7 during the Urban Poor Solidarity Week celebration. The president said he would not interfere with legal proceedings against the policemen involved in the killing of Albuera, Leyte Mayor Roland Espinosa Sr. This came after the National Bureau of Investigation’s (NBI) finding that Espinosa’s killing on November 5 was a rubout.

But, during the same speech, he said “I will not allow these guys to go to prison. Maski na sabihin ng NBI na murder, eh tutal under naman ng NBI ko. Eh under ko rin ‘yan eh, Department of Justice.” (Read transcript here)

Reporting this, the Inquirer wrote “Mr. Duterte’s statement was a clear rejection of the results of the NBI investigation, which belied the claim of Supt. Marvin Marcos, chief of the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in Eastern Visayas, and his men that Espinosa was slain in a shootout.” (“Cops won’t go to prison”, December 8)

In “Duterte won’t abandon cops in Espinosa slay”, The Philippine Star wrote “While promising not to obstruct legal proceedings, Duterte said he would not abandon the law enforcers who were tagged in Espinosa’s death.” (December 8)

NBI Deputy Director Ferdinand Lavin announced the findings on Tuesday, December 6. The NBI also recommended multiple murder and perjury charges against the police team which conducted the operation that led to the death of Espinosa and Raul Yap, another detainee.

Other broadsheets monitored by CMFR ran straightforward reporting on the matter, simply quoting what the president said.

Most of the primetime newscasts (ABS-CBN 2’s TV Patrol, GMA-7’s 24 Oras, TV5’s Aksyon, and CNN Philippines’ Network News) monitored on December 7 included the president’s claim in their rundown. Among them, 24 Oras and Aksyon were the ones that sought other sources in their reports which discussed the implications of what the president said.

Reports that merely quote statements without noting any contradictions could mislead readers into thinking that the reporter must have made a mistake in recording the quotes or failed to understand what the president was saying. An objective and straightforward report should point out the obvious contradiction or failure of logic in the president’s statements. Media must listen intently to every spoken word of newsmakers – in this case, the country’s president – and ensure that they challenge, fact-check, and provide contextual accuracy every time. Yes, we all heard him say one thing and then another in the very same speech.