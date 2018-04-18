Approval Ratings: More than just Numbers

IN THE March 2018 SWS survey, the president retained his “very good” net satisfaction rating despite dipping two points from his December 2017 mark. Most news reports highlighted these numbers with little explanatory note, except that he still retains a high level of approval and satisfaction among Filipinos.

And yet despite this central finding, there are striking changes. CMFR cheers Rappler and Philippine Daily Inquirer for highlighting the 17-point fall in the president’s ratings among the poorest (Class E). Inquirer interviewed Rep. Antonio Tinio (ACT Teachers Party-list) who said that Duterte’s ratings among the poor could be attributed to his “antipoor policies” which include the drug war and the tax reform law. The poor’s assessment should weigh significantly in the public’s appreciation of the policies of a president who ran on a so-called populist and anti-elite platform.

PhilStar.com and Rappler also called attention to the 11-point decline in Balance Luzon or cities and provinces in Luzon outside the National Capital Region (NCR). The survey was conducted on March 23 to 27, 2018.

Rappler added more value to its report by comparing in a matrix the last three SWS satisfaction ratings of the president. The comparison highlighted stats in September 2017, when Duterte got +48 net satisfaction rating, the lowest since he assumed the presidency; December 2017, when he regained his “very good” status at +58 net satisfaction; and March 2018 when the stats declined to +56 (“Public satisfaction with Duterte dips among poorest – SWS”).

The Rappler story also paralleled the president’s stats to his predecessor Benigno Aquino III. The story said that Duterte fared better than Aquino in satisfaction ratings; but noted that “interestingly” both presidents suffered a decline in Balance Luzon during their second year as president. What precisely this decline indicated may be something that pollsters could get into.

CMFR notes that comparative data of approval ratings for Duterte and other presidents before him suggests that the ratings curve of Duterte which has been made much of is not necessarily unique; and that these significant drops in some sectors should be probed for meaning.

For added context, Rappler reviewed issues and development in the news during the period of the survey, which could have affected the survey results one way or another. The article pointed to a number of developments: Duterte started to rant about the International Criminal Court (ICC) for opening its preliminary investigation in his war on drugs; the National Food Authority (NFA) warned about the possible depletion of its rice buffer stock prompting Duterte to import rice; the Supreme Court justices responding to Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno’s claim that they too had not submitted some of their Statement of Asset Liabilities and Net worth (SALNs).

The periodic ratings are tools for both government and the public to check out the basis of the findings. What does “very good” mean when the president’s ratings show a fall of 17 points among the poorest? It also helps to recall what events may have affected the ratings.