A Desperate Striptease for Readers

THE PAPER is nothing but a sleazy tabloid! That’s what the oversized photo of a scantily clad beauty on the front page says about a paper that cannot resist this kind of cheap stunt.

With all the urgent and relevant issues that the public should be thinking about, how can another beauty pageant winner take up so much space at this time?

CMFR jeers the Manila Standard for publishing the photo of recently crowned Miss Earth Karen Ibasco on its front page on July 7. Dressed in a revealing swimsuit, the picture occupied two-thirds of the front page, with the cropped figure intruding into text, distracting any reader from focusing on the other stories on the page — the possible martial law extension, escaped inmates, the continuing battle in Marawi and a reopening of the Mamasapano inquiry, among others. Just below the banner story was a smaller photo of Ibasco with the other winners of the pageant, which would have been sufficient coverage, had the paper wanted to highlight the event at all.

The old justification for the use of such tacky pictures is to draw readers’ attention, that was when papers were sold lined up on the sidewalk or carried on a vendor’s arm as he chased for sales on the streets. But its use suggests the kind of readers the paper is trying to attract. CMFR has noted this habit in the Standard and can only wish, for the sake of whatever readers they have, for the editors to please stop.