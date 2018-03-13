Foreign Media and the Presidential Coverage

ON FEBRUARY 20, when Rappler reporter Pia Ranada was barred from Malacañang Palace, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque also announced that foreign reporters are not allowed “as a matter of course, access on a regular . . . unimpeded access to the Palace.” This, he clarified was not a restriction to press freedom (“Rappler barred from covering Malacañang events“).

The Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines (FOCAP) was quick to correct Harry Roque, in a statement issued on February 21: “FOCAP considers this a blatant attack on freedom of the press, a right guaranteed by the Philippine Constitution and the United Nations.” (See Box)

Article 19 of the UN Declaration of Human Rights guarantees the freedom of expression and of opinion, which “includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information through any media and regardless of frontiers.” Refusing a news organization access to the President, the highest policy-making official in the country, and in this centralized system of government one of, if not the main source of power, interferes with the right to seek, receive and impart information, as it limits the available channels of information.

In dissing Rappler and justifying the ban, Roque blamed the media organization for spreading fake news (“Philippine leaser bans news sure from covering his events over fake news“) contradicting his earlier statement that fake news was needed in a marketplace of ideas (“Fake news part of free marketplace of ideas — Roque“).

FOCAP also pointed out that contrary to Roque’s claims, its members have access to Malacañang and are regularly invited to cover news events, as has been the practice since 1986 (“Focap members can cover Duterte’s daily activities“).

In modifying this position, Roque was caught in a contradiction. When he reiterated the ban against Rappler and Ranada, he added that, if Rappler it wanted to cover Malacañang, Rappler could apply for accreditation as a member of FOCAP, implying that FOCAP has regular access to media events in Malacanang.