2017 Jaime V. Ongpin Journalism Seminar to Discuss Coverage of Human Rights and Other National Issues

SEVEN JOURNALISTS from television, print and online news organizations will discuss the coverage of issues of national concern, among which are the concerns over human rights violations in the conduct of President Duterte’s drug war and the conflict in disputed waters.

The Center for Media Freedom & Responsibility (CMFR) established the Jaime V. Ongpin Journalism Seminar to recognize journalists who have distinguished themselves with quality work. On its 28th year, it will be held on Thursday, September 28, 2017 at the SGV Hall of the Asian Institute of Management (AIM) Conference Center in Legaspi Village, Makati City, starting promptly at 9:30 a.m. The annual event serves as a memorial for the late Jaime V. Ongpin’s work as a press freedom advocate during the protest movement against the Marcos regime in the early eighties. CMFR’s flagship programs include press freedom protection and the promotion of media ethics.

Selected by senior journalists serving on CMFR’s Board of Trustees, the panelists are:

Chi Almario-Gonzalez

ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group

Patricia Evangelista

Rappler

JC Gotinga

CNN Philippines

Raffy Lerma

Freelance Photojournalist (Former Staff Photographer of Philippine Daily Inquirer)

Malou Mangahas

Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism

Manny Mogato

Reuters

Aie Balagtas See

Philippine Daily Inquirer

The panel discussion will be followed by the presentation of the Award of Distinction, recognizing an outstanding report or body of work of an individual journalist or news organization, and the 2017 Marshall McLuhan Fellow. The Embassy of Canada, with SunLife Financial Inc., sponsors the fellowship named after the Canadian communication theoretician, which supports a familiarization and lecture tour of Canadian media and academic institutions, and later, a lecture tour of selected Philippine universities under the auspices of the Embassy of Canada in the Philippines.