The Ian Parry Scholarship for Young Photographers

PHOTOGRAPHERS UNDER age 24 and those enrolled as full-time photography students are invited to apply for The Ian Parry Scholarship international photographic competition this year.

The scholarship was named after Ian Parry, a photojournalist who died at the age of 24. On one of his first major assignments covering the revolution in Romania, the plane carrying him home was shot down shortly after takeoff killing all on board. The Ian Parry Scholarship was created by Aidan Sullivan, then Picture Editor of the Sunday Times, and Ian’s friends and family (ianperry.org).

This year’s contest features two prizes: the Award for Achievement and the Award for Potential. Each winner will receive €3,500, Canon photography equipment and an opportunity for their work to be featured in The Incite Project collection.

The recipient for the Award for Achievement will be automatically admitted by World Press Photo into its final list of nominees for the Joop Swart Masterclass in Amsterdam, while the winner of the Award for Potential will receive a year-long personal mentorship from respected Photographer and former Ian Parry winner – Simon Roberts.

Submission of entry is free and must be on or before September 1, 2017. For more information, contact info@ianparry.org and visit www.ianparry.org for up to date information.