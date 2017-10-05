SEAPA 2017 Regional Reporting Fellowship

MID-CAREER JOURNALISTS who plan to produce reports on gender issues in relation to access to information are invited to apply for the 2017 Regional Reporting Fellowship hosted by the Southeast Asian Press Alliance (SEAPA).

The Regional Reporting Fellowship is the first phase of SEAPA’s Annual Journalism Fellowship, which aims to “bring mid-career journalists from Asian countries together for the purpose of pursuing in-depth investigative reporting projects and increasing interaction among media professionals in the region.”

Journalists and bloggers affiliated or working freelance, with at least five years of experience in the print, broadcast or online media are eligible to apply. Candidates must be a citizen of one of the 11 countries in South East Asia. Up to six fellows will receive a grant of 2,000 USD, while working on their proposed story.

Interested applicants must submit their CV, a recommendation letter from their immediate supervisor, written proof of support from the media outlet that will release the output, two samples of in-depth reports and the application proposal.

Applications must be submitted to seapa@seapa.org on or before October 15, 2017 at 5 pm Bangkok time. For other details, visit this page.