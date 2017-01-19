Road Safety Journalism Fellowship: Phase 2

THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION, in collaboration with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and in partnership with VERA Files, is now opening the second phase of the Road Safety Journalism Fellowship.

The program is part of the multi-country Bloomberg Initiative for Global Road Safety 2015-2019 carried out by a consortium of international partners. It aims to strengthen the capacity of journalists to produce comprehensive and in-depth stories that present data on road injuries and deaths as public interest stories, and promote road safety as a public health and development issue.

The Fellowship is open to print and broadcast journalists based in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Metro Cebu, Iloilo, Metro Davao and Cagayan de Oro; freelance writers and bloggers. Interested applicants should have at least three years of professional experience and should submit three story proposals that they plan to work on for the duration of the Fellowship.

Selected fellows will produce a minimum of three stories or audio/video productions that will be published in their news organizations.

Other requirements to be submitted are: an updated CV, two samples of published or broadcast work, a letter of endorsement from an editor or producer, and an accomplished application form.

The program will open with a training seminar in March. Fellows will participate in a roundtable discussion on road safety in June.

Applications must be submitted to lsodipe@verafiles.org or to editorial@verafiles.org on or before February 5, 2017. For more information, visit the Road Safety Journalism page.