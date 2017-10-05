PHMUSEUM (PHM) IS inviting women and female-identifying photographers to apply for the PHM Women Photographers Grant this year. PHM is an online museum for contemporary photography launched in 2012.

The PHM 2017 Women Photographers Grant aims to promote the development of female photographers around the world and the stories narrated from a female perspective.

Female or female-identifying photographers who are at least 18 years old as of the date of entry are eligible to apply. Applicants can submit one or more “Project” that contains eight to 20 photos centered on one concept or theme.

The first, second and third place winners will receive GBP5,000, GBP2,000, and GBP1,000, respectively, in addition to a projection at Photo Vogue Festival 2017, a publication on YET Magazine and promotion via PHmuseum. The Winner of The New Generation Prize is entitled to a workshop of her choice at International Summer School of Photography 2018, an automatic nomination for the World Press Photo 2018 Joop Swart Masterclass, as well as a projection at Photo Vogue Festival 2017, a publication on YET Magazine and promotion via PHmuseum.

Entries will be accepted on or before October 12. For more information, visit the PHM website.