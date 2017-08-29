PCIJ Story Project Calls for Proposals for the Production of Innovative Stories

TO ENCOURAGE new forms of storytelling, the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism (PCIJ) has launched The PCIJ Story Project which will provide grants that will enable journalists and artists to work together to produce innovative stories of public interest.

Collaborative projects should present and expose abuse in the following areas: human rights, misuse of public funds, threats to free expression and press freedom, poverty and inequality, and religious, ethnic and sexual minorities. Journalist-artist teams are expected to produce short nonfiction films, photo essays, animation, graphic novels, songs or spoken words supported by documentary or testimonial evidence. Multi-platform storytelling is encouraged, but proposals for stories told in traditional print or broadcast formats will also be accepted.

Approved proposals will receive a grant ranging from PHP15,000 to PHP75,000.

Interested applicants for the first round of funding should submit their proposals to storyproject@pcij.org on or before September 15, 2017. For more information, visit pcijstoryproject.org.