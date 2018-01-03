JOURNALIST VICKY Arnaiz died of heart attack on Wednesday, December 27. She was 54.

Arnaiz was a correspondent of the Philippine Daily Inquirer. She also served as a board of director of the Philippine Red Cross Leyte Chapter, president of the Eastern Visayas regional press corps and vice president of the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) – Tacloban chapter. (“In memoriam: Inquirer correspondent Vicky Arnaiz, 54”).

A native of Southern Leyte, Arnaiz also contributed articles for The Freeman, a daily newspaper in Cebu. (“Journalist Vicky Arnaiz writes 30”)

“She will be forever remembered for telling inspiring stories of the life and struggle of communities of Eastern Visayas even amid the most challenging situations,” NUJP said in a statement.

She is survived by her seven siblings and four children.