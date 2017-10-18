Tony Calvento, 63

COLUMNIST TONY Calvento died October 9 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 63.

Calvento gained popularity in the 1990s for his column “Hotline” in the People’s Journal where he covered police and crime stories. Using the same crime and investigation formula of his column, he hosted the TV show “Calvento Files” in ABS-CBN which aired from 1995 to 1998.

He also co-wrote with award-winning scriptwriter Ricky Lee the screenplay for “Calvento Files: The Movie” which came out in 1997.

In 2004, Calvento started writing his column “Calvento Files” in Pilipino Star Ngayon. Despite his illness, he remained active through his column until his death. His last column was published on October 9.

Calvento’s remains were cremated Sunday, October 14. He is survived by his children and grandchildren.