SINGAPOREAN journalist Safhras Khan died of a heart attack Sunday, September 10. He was 39.

Khan was a senior correspondent for Yahoo News Singapore. He started his journalism career in 2009 at Malay-language daily Berita Harian where he covered crime and court stories. Khan also served a brief stint as a sports reporter for Channel News Asia.

Yahoo News Singapore News Editor Vernon Lee noted his determination in pursuing stories. “His perseverance in chasing sources and stories, his strong interpersonal relations with newsmakers and sources that he had cultivated, and his ability to gather pertinent and in-depth information for his stories were what stood out. His attitude can be summed up in these words that he often uttered to his colleagues, ‘I hate to lose’,” said Lee.

Khan’s younger sister, Shaffinaz, also affirmed Khan’s passion for his work. “He was always chasing some story and would go out at any time of the day or night just to get an insight (for his stories). He might not be home most of the time due to his work but as a family we understood (this) because he’s a determined and professional person,” she said. (“Yahoo News Singapore journalist Safhras Khan, 39, dies”)

Aside from being a journalist, Khan was also known for serving as a council member for the Muslim Kidney Action Association (MKAC).

Khan is survived by his parents and younger sister.