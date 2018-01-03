Rolando Espina, 84

VETERAN JOURNALIST Rolando Espina died Thursday, December 28 in his home in Bacolod City. He was 84.

Espina passed away peacefully, surrounded by his children and grandchildren, according to a Facebook post by daughter, journalist Inday Espina-Varona.

Espina was a journalist for over 50 years. He worked in several news organizations, including the Manila Chronicle, a newspaper during the pre-Martial Law era, the Philippine News Agency, the Philippine Daily Inquirer and then for The Philippine Star. He was also a correspondent for various wire agencies and foreign periodicals. (“Journalist Rolando ‘Rolly’ Espina, 84”)

In a statement, Negros Press Club (NPC) President Renato Duran said: “The NPC mourns the passing of one of its past presidents, Rolly Espina. We express our deepest sympathies and condolences to his family and relatives.”Espina also served as president of the NPC. (“Negros Press Club mourns death of veteran journalist”)

He was one of the founders of the Visayan Daily Star and the chairman of the Negros Daily Bulletin. (“Journalist Rolly Espina dies at 84”). A civic leader, he served as president of the Bacolod Capital Lions Club. He is a recipient of the Banwahanon Award from Bacolod City, recognition bestowed to distinguished Bacoleños.

Espina is survived by his children Grace and Manuel Engallado, Nonoy and Leny, Inday Espina-Varona, Malou, Toto and Jocelyn, Mary Anne, Mate, Nenen, May and Ramon, Junjun and Merci, and Jay and Bingbing.