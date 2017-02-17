Ramy Diez, 79

VETERAN BROADCASTER Ramon “Ramy Diez” Sesdoyro Sr. died from bile duct cancer Monday, February 6. He was 79.

Diez’ long career involved him as an executive of media companies in TV, print and radio, including private and government-owned corporations such as ABC-5, PTV-4, DXMT Manila Times radio and Manila Broadcasting Company (MBC) channel 1.

He also served on the Board of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) and was vice president for external affairs of Philippine Heart Center where he also passed away. (“El Bruto Passes On”, autocar.com.ph)

Bibsy M. Carballo of The Philippine Star recalled that Diez was “both aggressor and dreamer. He took risks like no one else we know.” Because of his passion and commitment to his work, ABC-5 prospered with phenomenal shows like Doroy Valencia’s Over a Cup of Coffee, Ninoy Aquino’s Insight, Max Soliven’s Impact and Tony Tecson’s The Big News. Diez also produced a television documentary, his first ever output being “Rites of Summer” focusing on Holy Week practices in the Philippines. He also produced a local action thriller “Agent 44” and the pioneering “Balintataw”, a critically acclaimed TV drama series directed by Lupita Concio. He was part of the team which mounted the 1975 boxing match between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier dubbed “Thrilla in Manila.”(“Ramy Diez: Still El Bruto”, philstar.com)

A motor sports enthusiast, Diez is remembered by Jun Espino who served as his navigator and now current official of the Automobile Association of the Philippines (AAP): “His driving style is a bit on the wild side that it has become normal for people to see our car’s two wheels up in the air. He was also very meticulous when it comes to car preparation.” (“El Bruto Passes On”, autocar.com.ph)

Diez was diagnosed with coronary artery disease at age 47 and underwent an aortic valve replacement. He quit smoking, left car-racing and switched to golf and a healthy lifestyle, producing “HeartWatch,” an advocacy program on cardio-vascular disease prevention.

Diez is survived by his sister, Paulita Sesdoyro-Librodo, his five children Sandy, Maso, Moroy, Maricel, Maritess and Marilou and grandchildren.