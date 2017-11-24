Christine Herrera, 49

MANILA STANDARD senior reporter Christine Herrera died of heart attack while on vacation in Bangkok, Thailand Sunday, November 20. She was 49.

During her time in the Standard, Herrera primarily covered the Senate and the House of Representatives. A Standard article described Herrera as being known for her “hard-hitting articles, exposing shenanigans in the corridors of power — be it in Congress or other agencies of government.” (“Feisty newshen passes away“)

Hererra herself had been the subject of the news in a few instances. In 2015, then Cavite Rep. Elpidio Barzaga Jr. moved to cite Herrera for contempt after refusing to name the sources for her news reports about lawmakers who allegedly received pay-offs for the swift approval of the BBL (See: “Representatives threaten to cite journalist in contempt“) Barzaga later withdrew his motion.

In 2006, Herrera was among the respondents named in a libel case filed by former President Joseph Estrada for a series of articles in the Standard linking Estrada to money laundering activities. Other respondents include former beauty queen Joelle Pelaez, who testified against Estrada in the reports, her mother Blanquita Pelaez, then Standard publisher Teodoro Locsin Jr. and Standard editor in chief Jojo Robles. (See: “Estrada to file libel against Manila Standard Today, others“)

Hererra is survived by her husband, daughters and grandson.

Alex Dacanay, 71

JOURNALIST ALEX Dacanay died of a lingering illness Monday, November 20. He was 71.

In the early 80’s, Dacanay was associate editor of Who magazine and staff writer of Panorama, Manila Bulletin’s Sunday magazine. He was also a Manila correspondent of the US-based television network CBS and the Japanese business paper Nihon Keizai Shimbun. Early in his career, he also served as announcer for the Bureau of Broadcast and the now-defunct dzMT (“Journalist Alex Dacanay; 71”).

After retiring from the industry, Dacanay went on to teach English Literature at the University of the Philippines (“Alex Dacanay writes ‘30’”).

Dacanay is survived by his wife, journalist Barbara Mae Dacanay, his children and grandchildren.