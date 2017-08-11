Rosauro Acosta, 75

VETERAN EDITOR Rosauro “Roy” Acosta died on Friday, August 4, after battling heart disease. He was 75.

After the People Power Revolution in 1986, Acosta joined the Philippine Daily Inquirer as news editor. The following year, he was promoted as managing editor. Acosta left the Inquirer in 1994 and later served as editor-in-chief for BusinessMirror.

The Inquirer recalled Acosta’s journalistic career which started in 1964 when he worked as a news writer for the radio station DZHP. In 1968 he also served as a diplomatic reporter, and eventually, foreign news editor for the Philippines Herald before it was shut down in 1972. After his stint in the Herald, Acosta was a Malacañang reporter for the Times Journal, and later the paper’s assistant news editor. (“Roy Acosta, former PDI editor, 75,” Philippine Daily Inquirer, August 6)

Friends and colleagues remember Acosta as a “hidden hero.” Inquirer’s sports columnist Recah Trinidad said that Acosta’s name might not ring a bell to most readers because “the man had always preferred to function, raw and true, behind the scenes.”

Acosta is survived by his wife Carmelita, daughter-in-law Mabel and two granddaughters.

Severo Sinfuego, 76

DEFENSE CORRESPONDENT, Severo Sinfuego, succumbed to lung cancer, Sunday, August 6. He was 76.

Sinfuego, known as “Roy” to his colleagues, was a longtime reporter of the Manila Bulletin, covering news in Camp Crame. He also served as media consultant for former Philippine National Police chief Cesar Nazareno. (“Dalawang ‘Roy’ na veteran journalists tumuldok na ng ’30,’” Abante, August 8)

The former Bulletin senior reporter was also the founder of the “Kapihan sa Manila Bay,” a weekly breakfast forum now moderated by The Philippine Star columnist and associate editor Marichu Villanueva.

Sinfuego is survived by his wife Doris and their five children, and his mother and two brothers.