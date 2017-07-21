Ricky Tumala Tulipat, 48

PILIPINO STAR Ngayon reporter Ricky Tumala Tulipat died Tuesday, July 11. He was 48.

On July 8, He was rushed to the Makati Medical Center where he stayed for three days before he succumbed to pneumonia. Tulipat covered the police beat for Pilipino STAR Ngayon since February 2011. (“Ricky Tulipat, 48,” Pilipino STAR Ngayon, July 13, 2017)

Friends and colleagues mourn the passing of Tulipat. Former Philippine Daily Inquirer reporter Allison Lopez said: “So sad to hear of the passing of Ricky Tulipat, a quiet man, a good friend to many, a respected journalist, and last but not least, the perfect husband to Ate Tina Santos-Tulipat and father to Bea.” (Tulipat; 48, Philippine Daily Inquirer, July 13, 2017)

Tulipat is survived by his wife, Inquirer reporter Tina Santos, their daughter Reinne Beatrice, and siblings.

Veronica Cleofe Alejar, 41

TV and Radio host Verona “Nikka” Cleofe Alejar passed away Tuesday morning, July 14. She was 41. She suffered the effects of bile duct obstruction.

Alejar started her career as an anchor/reporter at RJTV-29 and later on anchored several programs for UNTV 25, ABC 5, IBC 13, and PTV4. She was co-anchor on UNTV-Radio‘s morning program Bom Dia and a news anchor of UNTV’s evening newscast. She was also a part of other UNTV programs such as Good Morning Kuya, Bitag Live, Istorya, and Kilos Pronto. In 2016, Alejar became the host for PTV4’s The Breaking Point.

A nominee for the best morning show host award in 2001 in the Star Awards for Good Morning Pilipinas; she was named Anak TV awardee from 2006 to 2008 for Pilipinas Ngayon Na! in PTV4. She also received the same award from 2006-2009 for Negosyo Atbp. Anak TV recognizes programs that are child-sensitive and family-friendly.

Alejar is survived by her husband and four children.