Manny Galvez, 48

THE PHILIPPINE Star correspondent Emmanuel “Manny” Galvez died of stroke Tuesday, May 16. He was 48.

Galvez has been writing for The Star since 1991, covering news in the provinces of Nueva Ecija and Aurora. He also served as president of the Nueva Ecija Press Club Inc. (NEPCI). On May 8, Galvez suffered a seizure and was brought to the Quezon City General Hospital. He went into coma for eight days before passing away, on his 48th birthday. (“STAR correspondent Galvez, 48,” The Philippine Star, May 20, 2017)

Gina Caling, NEPCI President, said: “Manny is a big loss to us in the field of journalism. He is considered one of the pillars of NE media. His contribution to us will forever be remembered and cherished. Thanks for the advices and for the memories. We will surely miss you.” (“NEPCI members mourn death of colleague,” Journal Online, May 17, 2017)

Galvez is survived by his father and siblings.

Reynaldo Jaleco, 89

VETERAN EDITOR and Publisher Reynaldo Jaleco passed away in May. He was 89.

A former copy reader for the pre-Martial Law Manila Chronicle, Jaleco worked his way up, eventually becoming the news editor of the paper. He also headed the Chronicle News Service as editor before becoming president of the National Press Club in 1968.

After Martial Law was declared in 1972, he put up his own publishing company and published several magazines, including Focus Magazine, Accent Magazine, and Philippine Magazine, over a period of 30 years. (“Jaleco, former NPC president, writes 30,” Manila Bulletin, May 23, 2017)

Jaleco is survived by his wife and sons.