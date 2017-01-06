Monica Feria, 62

VETERAN JOURNALIST Monica Feria succumbed to complications due to cancer Friday, December 30. She was 62.

Feria’s journalism reflected deep-seated nationalism and unflagging independence. She worked as a senior editor for the Inquirer news desk. During the martial law years, she served as a reporter for the Daily Express before moving on to join the team of the Agence France-Presse in Manila. She was also among the journalists detained during the Marcos regime (“Cancer snatches veteran journalist Monica Feria”).

Feria also wrote the joint report of the Center for Media Freedom & Responsibility (CMFR) and Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism (PCIJ) which evaluated the performance of the press in the 1992 presidential elections using content analysis.

From friends and colleagues who mourned her passing:

Fellow journalist Joey Papa lauded Feria’s passion for both her writing and her advocacy. “Ang kahusayan niya sa pagsusulat ang ginamit pa rin niya sa pagsusulong mga adhikaing sinimulan niya noong high school – ang pagkakamit ng isang malaya at demokratikong bansang Pilipinas,” Papa said (“Paalam Monica Stephens Feria”).

Theater artist Anton Juan, recalling her courage during period when few were willing to stand up to the regime, said, “I am sad but proud of her memory and the memories we shared. Her choice to be a hero … mocks the masks of traitors who crossed her life and ours,” Juan wrote on Facebook (“The last time I saw Monica”).

Melinda Quintos de Jesus, CMFR executive director, said, “You don’t forget Monica. She was intelligent and she was fun. She was also strikingly attractive, standing out in the rallies and at political events, tall and poised. Yes, you remember her unflagging commitment to the struggle against the Marcos regime. But I cherish the beaming smile, the ready wit and humor. It was always a pleasure to be in her company.”

Feria is survived by her partner David Limsico, their daughter Jasmin, and her sisters Chuki and Bunting.