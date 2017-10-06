Joe Taruc, 70

VETERAN BROADCASTER Joe Taruc passed away Saturday, September 30. He was 70.

According to the family’s statement, Taruc died in his sleep.

Taruc started his 49-year career in broadcasting with ABS-CBN as a reporter in 1968. He served as a reporter for various radio networks such as DZAQ, DZMM, DZBB and DWWW. In 1991, he became station manager and vice president of Manila Broadcasting Company’s (MBC) banner radio station DZRH and hosted radio programs Damdaming Bayan and Pangunahing Balita.

In 2006, Taruc was inducted to the Rotary Club of Manila Journalism Awards Hall of Fame. He also received the “Ka Doroy” Broadcaster of the Year Award in the 16th Golden Dove Awards of Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP) in 2007.

Friends and colleagues mourn the passing of Taruc. Radio GMA Network Inc. President Mike Enriquez said, “Dekada kaming magkatrabaho ni pareng Joe. Kahit di kami pareho ng himpilan at network, marami kaming trinabaho na mga bagay na common. Parati siyang active, ika nga, sa mga bagay-bagay na may kinalaman sa pagtaguyod ng malayang mamamahayag at para sa kabutihan ng mga mamamahayag.” (“Senators, colleagues mourn passing of ‘pillar of broadcast journalism’ Joe Taruc”)

KBP national president Herman Basbaño also expressed his grief with the passing away of Taruc. “He is a radio icon who has used his broadcast profession to serve his listeners of long years,” Basbaño said. (“Veteran broadcaster Joe Taruc, pumanaw na, 70”)

Taruc is survived by his four children, including GMA reporter and host Jay Taruc.