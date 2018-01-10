MALAYA BUSINESS Insight Publisher Amado “Jake” Macasaet died Sunday, January 7. He was 81.

Macasaet passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, according to a Facebook post by daughter Carina Macasaet.

Macasaet’s decades-spanning career in journalism began before Martial Law. He worked as a journalist for various publications such as Philippine Herald, Economic Monitor, The Manila Times, Bulletin Today, and Times Journal. (“Malaya publisher Jake Macasaet, 81”)

He joined press freedom fighter Jose G. Burgos Jr. in starting Malaya, “trailblazer of the so-called Mosquito Press” during Marcos dictatorship where he took the helm as publisher after Marcos was ousted. (“Malaya publisher Amado ‘Jake’ Makasaet, veteran journo and industry leader, dies at 81”)

Macasaet also served as chairman of the Philippine Press Institute from 1996 to 2012 and as chairman emeritus since 2013. (“Malaya Publisher Jake Macasaet”)

In her blog, Journalist Ellen Tordesillas wrote: “One of the reasons I have stayed with Malaya since I joined it in 1983 was Sir Jake, who took over the ownership and management of Malaya from Jose Burgos Jr. after the 1986 People Power Revolution that ended the Marcos dictatorship.” She said Macasaet was “fiercely protective of journalistic independence” and “offered help even when he wasn’t asked.”