Amelyn Veloso, 43

VETERAN NEWS anchor Amelyn Veloso lost her three-year battle against cancer on Thursday, August 24. She was 43.

Veloso worked in television and radio for two decades. A senior anchor and correspondent at CNN Philippines since its launching in 2015, she anchored New Day, Newsroom, and Serbisyo All Access.

She continued to report for her morning shift even after being diagnosed with cancer.

Prior to joining CNN Philippines, she hosted the public service program “Aksyon Solusyon” with Sen. Richard Gordon and the newscast “Andar ng mga Balita” with now Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar at TV5. When she left the news station, she went on to anchor Solar Daybreak and Solar Headlines.

The soft-spoken Veloso started her career in broadcasting at IBC-13 in 1997. She had previously worked as an actress, model, singer and voice talent.

Her friends and colleagues shared memories of her in social media. In a Facebook post, Malou Tiquia, a former host at CNN Philippines, wrote, “At 43, you could have done more but I guess you have completed your life tasks in this world. Go toward the light, Amelyn.”

The CNN Philippines staff described Veloso as someone who “always brightened up the newsroom, baking cookies and packing sandwiches for her colleagues.” (“Remembering Amelyn Veloso”)

Born on April 25, 1974, Veloso grew up in Cebu. She had a bachelor’s degree in broadcast communication from the University of the Philippines-Diliman and a master’s degree in national security administration from the National Defense College of the Philippines.

Veloso is survived by her husband, Rodney; 14-year-old son, Gab; and mother, Amelita.