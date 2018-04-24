Nestor Mata, 92

VETERAN JOURNALIST Nestor Mata passed away last April 12. He was 92.

Mata’s career in journalism spanned six decades. He began writing at the age of 21 for the Philippines Herald as a war correspondent during the Korean War. He was then assigned to cover then newly-elected President Ramon Magsaysay in 1953.

Mata was known as the sole survivor of the 1957 presidential plane crash on Mt. Manunggal in Cebu, which killed Magsaysay and 26 other passengers. He wrote about the incident in his memoir “One Came Back” which he co-wrote with fellow journalist Vicente Villafranca.

Following the accident, Mata continued reporting for the Philippines Herald until it was shut down in 1972 when Martial Law was declared. He continued writing columns for other newspapers: for The Daily Express from 1972 to 1986, and The Manila Standard from 1986 to 1999, at the same time serving as the co-executive editor of Lifestyle Asia magazine. He wrote a column for Malaya Business Insight from 1999 until his death.

An alumnus of the University of Santo Tomas, he was also an associate professor there, teaching political science and foreign affairs.