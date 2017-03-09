Sharing the announcement from the Lorenzo Natali Media Prize Secretariat:

The European Commission has announced the launch of the 2017 Lorenzo Natali Media Prize, which recognises outstanding reporting on development and poverty eradication. Launched with the hashtag #TellMyStory, the Prize invites professional and amateur journalists to submit their print, digital or broadcast entry by 10 March 2017. More information about the Prize and how to apply can be found on the Prize’s website here: http://ec.europa.eu/europeaid/lnp.

Since 1992, the Lorenzo Natali Media Prize celebrates the best traditions of journalism in uncovering powerful and moving stories, giving a voice to those who often find it impossible or difficult to be heard.

In addition to the main themes of democracy, human rights and poverty eradication, this year’s competition will have an additional special prize focused on reporting relating to freedom of religion or belief, which contributes to addressing inter-religious tensions and bringing more visibility to this sensitive issue. The special prize is sponsored by Ján Figeľ, the first Special Envoy for the promotion of freedom of religion or belief outside the European Union.

The Lorenzo Natali Media Prize will be awarded to one amateur and one professional journalist from each of the following regions: Africa; the Arab World and the Middle East; Asia and the Pacific; Latin America and the Caribbean; and Europe. Submissions will be assessed by an independent jury and the winners will receive a prize of € 5 000 at an Award Ceremony taking place during the 2017 European Development Days in Brussels this June. One amateur and one professional journalist will also receive the same prize in the special Freedom of Religion or Belief category.

Please do not hesitate to contact us should you have any questions at Info@lorenzonatali.eu.