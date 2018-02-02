InterAksyon Shutting Down; CNN Philippines Downsizing

TV5 NETWORK Inc. will be shutting down the operations of its online news portal, InterAksyon, as a cost-cutting measure. Meanwhile, employees from TV news network CNN Philippines received a layoff notice early in January.

In an interview with Rappler on January 18, InterAksyon editor-in-chief Roby Alampay confirmed that after a seven-year run, the news site will be closed by March 2018. He said TV5 will consolidate all digital news properties, including manpower, under News5.com.ph. (“TV5 shutting down news website InterAksyon“)

Around 20 remaining regular employees of InterAksyon will be affected by job cuts, Alampay said in an interview with Inquirer. (“TV5’s InterAksyon news site ceasing operation in March — exec“)

Aside from TV5 and BusinessWorld, PLDT CEO Manny V. Pangilinan’s media assets under MediaQuest Holdings include a controlling stake in The Philippine Star.

In an interview with The Philippine Star, MediaQuest President Ray Espinosa said it is possible for the InterAksyon news site to continue under a “consolidation plan” under the Philstar Global Group, the online arm of the Philstar Media Group. The consolidation may also include BWorld Online, BusinessWorld’s online portal. (“Mediaquest executives bare plans for InterAksyon“)

Espinosa said consolidating online activities would streamline operations and help reduce expenses. In an interview with Inquirer last January 18, TV5 Network Inc. President Vincent “Chot” Reyes said the TV5 group would strategize to minimize costs and maximize viewership. (“TV5’s InterAksyon news site ceasing operation in March — exec“)

Last January 12, employees from CNN Philippines, were reportedly given a layoff notice as part of the network’s “rightsizing program”, according to a report by Rappler. The notice sent last January 11 was signed by Nine Media Corporation President Armie Jarin Bennett. The employees were notified that they are no longer required to report to work until their termination in February 10 to help them find employment. (“Employees laid off from CNN Philippines“)

Rappler’s source confirmed that 88 CNN Philippines workers would be dismissed including editors, engineers, cameramen, coordinators, floor directors, graphic artists and associate producers.

The National Union of Journalists in the Philippines (NUJP) expressed concern about the layoffs, the latest in a series of mass firings that have seen hundreds of media workers unemployed. (“NUJP on CNN Philippines layoffs: Truth and free expression are more than a business“)