Fifth Global Fact-Checking Summit to be Held in Rome

BECAUSE OF the spread of “fake news” and disinformation in various media platforms, the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) at Poynter, in partnership with Italian fact-checking website Pagella Politica, will hold the Fifth Global Fact-Checking Summit (Global Fact 5) in Rome, Italy from June 20 to 22 this year.

Global Fact 5 will discuss issues in fact-checking and misinformation, such as: 1) reaching out with facts to skeptical audiences, 2) new formats for fact-checking, 3) acceleration and automation of the fact-checking process and 4) fact-checking and the platforms.

Fact-checking organizations, media outlets, NGOs and the academe are invited to send representatives to the event. Registration is free but “organizations that are actively conducting fact-checking” will be prioritized. A limited amount of travel subsidies will be given.

Interested participants must accomplish the online form by February 14. For more details, visit this page.