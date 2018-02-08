200-125 | 100-105 | 300-320 | 210-060 | CISSP | 200-105 | 210-260 | 70-697 | 400-051 | 200-310 | 300-115 | 300-101 | EX200 | 640-916 | 2V0-621 | 1Z0-062 | 300-135 | 210-065 | 300-360 | 070-462 | 70-410 | 70-410 | 300-070 | 300-075 | 300-209 | N10-006 | 642-999 | 642-998 | EX300 |
Fifth Global Fact-Checking Summit to be Held in Rome | CMFR
Chronicle

Fifth Global Fact-Checking Summit to be Held in Rome

Posted by: cmfr

Posted on: February 8, 2018, 2:52 pm

Share via email
 Share

Screengrab from Poynter’s website.

 

BECAUSE OF the spread of “fake news” and disinformation in various media platforms, the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) at Poynter, in partnership with Italian fact-checking website Pagella Politica, will hold the Fifth Global Fact-Checking Summit (Global Fact 5) in Rome, Italy from June 20 to 22 this year.

Global Fact 5 will discuss issues in fact-checking and misinformation, such as: 1) reaching out with facts to skeptical audiences, 2) new formats for fact-checking, 3) acceleration and automation of the fact-checking process and 4) fact-checking and the platforms.

Fact-checking organizations, media outlets, NGOs and the academe are invited to send representatives to the event. Registration is free but “organizations that are actively conducting fact-checking” will be prioritized. A limited amount of travel subsidies will be given.

Interested participants must accomplish the online form by February 14. For more details, visit this page.

 

Share via email
 Share

Fields marked with an * are required

Subscribe Here

Archives

PJRR

FLAGSHIP PROGRAMS