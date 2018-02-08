Call for Stories on Peace Reporting

WAR STORIES, Peace Stories (WSPS), in partnership with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting, is accepting story proposals for peace reporting on international conflict areas.

Founded in 2017, WSPS is a special project of Boston-based Spectrum Media in partnership with Peace Direct, an international NGO dedicated to supporting peace efforts “in some of the world’s most fragile countries.”

Journalists of all nationalities and platforms are invited to submit project proposals that use print, photography, audio, video or a combination of media. These must “illuminate peace efforts, nonviolent resistance, and reconciliation in areas of international conflict or extremism.” Applicants are encouraged to apply as teams.

Three projects will be selected on March 20. Depending on estimated project costs, they will be given funding ranging from USD 5,000 to 20,000. All winners will present their projects at the WSPS Symposium on April 11 in New York City, where judges will select one that will receive an additional award of USD 5,000.

Applicants must submit their CVs, a project description, a preliminary budget estimate and additional materials. Details on the submissions can be found here.

Entries must be sent through the online submission form on or before 12:59 pm, March 2, 2018 (Philippine time). For more information, visit this page.