Call for Participants: Media Training on Fair Recruitment and Labor Migration

THE INTERNATIONAL Labor Organization, in collaboration with the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP), will hold a five-day media training on fair recruitment and labor migration.

The training, which will be held from August 7 to 11, aims to strengthen the capacity of journalists to report pertinent issues and laws on labor.

Full-time and freelance journalists working in all media platforms may apply. Applicants are required to submit 1) a curriculum vitae, 2) copy of sample article, 3) a cover letter indicating the stories that the applicant will write after the training and 4) an endorsement letter from the applicant’s editor.

The participants’ output from the training will be published in an anthology of stories, as well as in their respective media organizations’ websites.

Interested applicants may submit their applications to nujphil@gmail.com on or before July 21. For more information, contact the NUJP Secretariat at (02) 376-7330, (+63) 917-515-5991, or visit this page.