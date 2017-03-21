Call for Nominations: UP Gawad Plaridel 2017



THE UNIVERSITY of the Philippines College of Mass Communication (UP CMC) is accepting nominations for the annual UP Gawad Plaridel. Individuals and institutions may nominate Filipino media practitioners who have shown excellence and professional integrity in serving the public interest.

The award is named after Marcelo H. del Pilar (nom de plume, Plaridel), known for his stewardship of the reformist newspaper La Solidaridad during the Spanish colonial period which helped raise the libertarian ideals of freedom and equality in the 1890s.

UP CMC announced that the 13th UP Gawad Plaridel will recognize an outstanding television practitioner.

Media corporations, professional media associations, media advocacy groups, educational institutions, cultural foundations, and NGOs may submit nominations. Those who have been nominated in previous years may still be considered for this year’s prize. The deadline for submission of nominations is March 22 at 5 PM.

The recipient of the UP Gawad Plaridel 2017 will be announced in April. The awarding ceremony will be held in August in commemoration of Del Pilar’s birth anniversary. The awardee will receive the UP Gawad Plaridel trophy (designed by National Artist Napoleon Abueva) and will deliver the Plaridel Lecture addressing issues and concerns related to the state and practice of Philippine media.

The Award Guidelines and Nomination Form are available here. Interested parties may contact the UP CMC Office of Extension and External Relations at 981-8500 loc. 2668, 920-6864 or email at upgawadplaridel@gmail.com.