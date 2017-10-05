Call for Fellows: 21st Lopez Jaena Community Journalism Workshop

THE JOURNALISM Department of the University of the Philippines College of Mass Communication (UP CMC) is inviting Visayas and Mindanao-based journalists and regional science information officers to apply for the 21st Lopez Jaena Community Journalism Workshop.

With the theme, “Science Journalism: Blue Economy for Sustainable Seas,” the workshop will train 25 to 30 participants funded through the Communicating Science and Technology Research and Development at the University of the Philippines (CoST-UP), an Emerging Interdisciplinary Research (EIDR) program of the UP System. The five-day workshop will be held from December 4 to 8, 2017 in Iloilo.

Journalists will receive full fellowship (food, accommodation and transportation expenses), while government science information officers will receive partial fellowship (food and accommodation expenses).

Interested applicants must be currently practicing in media or employed as government information officer. They must submit the following: 1) the filled-out application form; 2) a brief biographical sketch with a 2×2 identification photo; 3) a published/broadcast news or feature story in print, electronic or online media; and 4) a letter of endorsement from anyone of the following: applicant’s editor or supervisor, national or local press club head, a media relations/information officer of any state university or college in the Visayas, or a Lopez Jaena Community Journalism Workshop alumnus/alumna. Information officers are not required to send a published sample work.

Submission of applications is open until October 30. For inquiries and application submissions, contact Prof. Teresa S. Congjuico, project director, at lopezjaenaworkshop@up.edu.ph.