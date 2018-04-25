Call for Applications: Media in Conflicts Seminar

JOURNALISTS AND media personnel from the Philippines are invited to the upcoming Media in Conflicts Seminar (MICS) from August 26 to 30 in Herzliya, Israel.

MICS is an international seminar focused on conflict journalism which is held annually in Israel. The seminar offers the participants the opportunity to learn theoretical and practical skills from top experts in the field of conflict coverage. The event includes daily lectures, strategic tours to Jerusalem and areas of dispute in Israel and the West Bank and hands-on workshops.

Participants will have a fully-subsidized stay including accommodation, meals, and local transportation. Airfare, however, is excluded.

Attendance in MICS grants participants a free journalist pass to the annual International Institute for Counter-Terrorism conference which will be held in Tel Aviv, Israel in September.

Applications must be submitted on or before April 30. For more information, visit the Media in Conflicts Seminar page.