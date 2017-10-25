Beth Celis, 73

VETERAN SPORTSWRITER Beth Celis passed away Thursday, October 12 after a lingering illness. She was 73.

Celis began her writing career in 1971 with the Sunday Times Magazine, a woman pioneer in the field of sportswriting, a reserve dominated by men. Her career has spanned almost five decades.

Celis reported on a wide range of sports, but was particularly known for her coverage of the Philippine basketball scene. Celis covered the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) since its early days and even managed the publication of Hardcourt, the official annual of the league. (“Beth Celis, long-time columnist and pioneer sportswriter, passes away”)

She began writing her column, “In Huddle” for Tempo in 1982. Throughout the years, she wrote the same column for People’s Journal, Manila Bulletin, Malaya, and finally the Philippine Daily Inquirer. Her last column was published on October 10.

Celis also served as longtime president of the Sports Communicators Organization of the Philippines (SCOOP).

Colleagues mourn the passing of the veteran sports scribe. Sports columnist and broadcaster Quinito Henson recalled how Celis brought the action from the court to her readers. “She regaled her wide audience with juicy stories that only she could unravel. She humanized athletes and brought out their best qualities to inspire others,” Henson said.

Ed Picson, sports broadcaster and secretary-general of Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP), remembered Celis as a mentor. “She was always very supportive of my late and unlamented foray into column writing years back. She gave honest, valuable, and helpful feedback which I will always treasure,” said Picson. (“Tributes pour in as Beth Celis, grand dame of Philippine sportswriting, dies aged 73”)

Celis is survived by her children and grandchildren.