Australian Scholarship Opportunities for specialized areas of coverage

FILIPINOS WHO want to pursue postgraduate studies abroad are invited to apply to Australian universities through the Australian Awards Scholarships, the Australian Government’s international development scholarship program for developing countries.

The Awards offers Masters and PhD programs in several fields. These include trade and economics, local and economic development, infrastructure, peace and development, governance, and foreign relations, to name a few.

Although the above are not necessarily media or communication courses, they are fields of study from which journalists can gain knowledge and expertise in covering their chosen or designated areas of specialization.

Interested applicants must be residing in and applying for the scholarship in the Philippines, must be holders of a bachelor’s degree, and must have at least two years of professional work experience either in the public or private sector.

Applications for the program’s January 2019 openings are open from February 1, 2018 to April 30, 2018.

For more information, visit the Australia Awards Philippines website.