ABS-CBN Launches Filipino-language Website

ABS-CBN LAUNCHED on May 9 Patrol.PH, a Filipino-language news website designed to cater to the needs of an expanding digital audience.

Patrol.PH offers content relevant to the Filipino news consumer, including hard news, human interest features, useful tips and public service offerings. It will harness the content from ABS-CBN Integrated News’ daily multiplatform coverage, as well as stories of community concerns from its Radio and Current Affairs groups. Patrol.PH may be accessed on both desktop computers and smart phones.

“Innovation and public service are two things that continuously motivate us in ABS-CBN news. We are embracing change and using technology to be in the service of the Filipino, as they get used to various digital touch points. With Patrol.PH, news and relevant information will even be more accessible to Filipino families because they can access the site at their convenient time, wherever they are, and in whatever device they choose,” Ging Reyes, head of ABS-CBN news said in the launching of the website.

The news website adds to the growing list of digital properties of ABS-CBN, one of the country’s leading media and entertainment organization that is now rapidly transitioning into an agile digital company.