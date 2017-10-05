2017 Kate Webb Prize for Asian Journalists

THE AGENCE France-Presse (AFP) is accepting applications for the 2017 Kate Webb Prize, a recognition given to Asian journalists who have shown excellence in investigative journalism despite the threats and challenges in reporting.

The award was named after Kate Webb, one of AFP’s finest correspondents, who was known for covering the Vietnam War and other historic events in Asia in her four-decade long career.

Asian photo, video and text journalists who have published work in 2016 are eligible to apply. Applicants should submit the following: (1) A letter to the AFP Kate Webb Prize Jury explaining why you deserve the prize (2) A CV with two professional references (3) For reporters and photographers, at least three samples of work published on different dates in 2016 and (4) For video journalists, at least three samples of work broadcast or published online in 2016.

This year’s winner will receive 3,000 euros in cash and an invitation to a prize-giving ceremony. Filipino journalist Patricia Evangelista and the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism (PCIJ) were among the past winners.

Applications must be sent to katewebbprize@afp.com until November 1, 2017. For more information, visit the AFP website.