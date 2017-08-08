2017 International Fact-Checking Network Fellowships

THE INTERNATIONAL Fact-Checking Network at Poynter is accepting applicants for its two fellowships worth $2,500 each. The fellowship is for fact-checkers who want to spend time embedded at a fact-checking organization in another country. The exchange must take place by January 31, 2018.

Applicants must be from a fact-checking organization with a public working method, transparent funding sources and a commitment to nonpartisanship. Freelancers with significant experience in fact-checking (evidence of published work will be required) are also eligible to apply.

Aspiring fellows must specify the organization they want to visit with a detailed plan that includes the duration of their stay and what they seek to learn from the experience. They need to spend at least one week with the partner organization.

Applications should be emailed in a single file to factchecknet@poynter.org by August 31. For more information on the application package, visit Poynter.org.